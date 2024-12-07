Hendershot Investments Inc. Acquires 1,125 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 98.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,556,000. GDS Wealth Management raised its position in Trane Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 51,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,879,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 7,988.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,370,000 after purchasing an additional 31,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $412.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $229.07 and a 52-week high of $422.00. The company has a market capitalization of $92.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $400.29 and a 200-day moving average of $361.49.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.14. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total value of $1,800,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,488. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.93.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

