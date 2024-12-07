Hendershot Investments Inc. Buys 992 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 2.3% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 12.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,646 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Oracle by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,424 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $328,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This represents a 12.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $191.68 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $196.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Oracle from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.