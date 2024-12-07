Hendershot Investments Inc. Decreases Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Hendershot Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2,857.1% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $4,825,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 11.5% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 534,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,273,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 10.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,953,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,057,000 after purchasing an additional 370,383 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,516,000 after purchasing an additional 45,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of BAM opened at $57.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.02. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $35.46 and a 1 year high of $58.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.69% and a return on equity of 85.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 134.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.46.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

