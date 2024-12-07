Hendershot Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Leibman Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

KNSL stock opened at $524.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.77. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.01 and a 12-month high of $548.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $418.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.42%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $472.00.

In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 4,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total transaction of $2,216,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,191.57. The trade was a 90.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 2,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.79, for a total transaction of $1,147,018.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,672,456.92. This trade represents a 23.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

