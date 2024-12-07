Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Trading 5.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.38. 674,456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,118,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Herbalife from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Herbalife from $13.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Herbalife from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Herbalife from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $802.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.02.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,200. The trade was a 9.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $112,275 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLF. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 465.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 240.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 10.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife in the third quarter worth about $154,000.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

