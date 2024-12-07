High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) Senior Officer Michael Joseph Maguire Purchases 21,500 Shares

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Joseph Maguire purchased 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,725.00.
High Arctic Energy Services Stock Down 2.6 %
High Arctic Energy Services stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,974. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.52, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 1.92. High Arctic Energy Services Inc has a 1-year low of C$1.09 and a 1-year high of C$6.36.
High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile
