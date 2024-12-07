High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) Senior Officer Michael Joseph Maguire Purchases 21,500 Shares

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Joseph Maguire purchased 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,725.00.

High Arctic Energy Services Stock Down 2.6 %

High Arctic Energy Services stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,974. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.52, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 1.92. High Arctic Energy Services Inc has a 1-year low of C$1.09 and a 1-year high of C$6.36.

Get High Arctic Energy Services alerts:

High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers drilling services, including provision of drilling personnel; well servicing and snubbing services; and hydraulic workover units.

Receive News & Ratings for High Arctic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Arctic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.