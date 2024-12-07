HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,019 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $17,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CRH during the first quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of CRH by 8,189.3% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 1,599,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,955,000 after buying an additional 1,580,527 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,238,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,778,000 after buying an additional 1,114,177 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,745,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in CRH by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $102.98 on Friday. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $62.80 and a fifty-two week high of $104.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.87. The company has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.262 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.20%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRH shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. HSBC started coverage on CRH in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.42.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

