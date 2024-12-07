HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.46% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $20,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 62.9% during the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 291.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000.

Shares of JMUB stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average of $50.70.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

