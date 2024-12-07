HighTower Advisors LLC Has $15.45 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,323.5% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.34 and a 200-day moving average of $110.34. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

