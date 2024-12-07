HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,859 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $14,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,698,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,833,000 after buying an additional 495,070 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,027,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,782,000 after acquiring an additional 28,469 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 562,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,988,000 after acquiring an additional 123,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 515,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.13. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $25.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.1204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

