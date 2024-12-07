HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 169.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,085 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $18,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.01. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $27.94 and a 52 week high of $37.17.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.