HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,071 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.72% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $22,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance
MDYG stock opened at $93.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.84. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $95.51.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
