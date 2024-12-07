Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 3,061 The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Brink’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,308,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 13.5% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 32.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Brink’s in the third quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brink’s during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Stock Performance

NYSE:BCO opened at $94.63 on Friday. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $79.03 and a 12 month high of $115.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.81.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James K. Parks sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $386,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,550.53. The trade was a 26.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BCO shares. StockNews.com raised Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

