Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 5,373 Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,684.6% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $70.94 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $64.09 and a 52 week high of $74.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.72.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.697 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

