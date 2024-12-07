Hilltop Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HTH. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the second quarter worth about $69,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Hilltop by 36.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hilltop in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilltop

In other Hilltop news, CEO Martin Bradley Winges sold 30,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $1,006,051.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,362.28. The trade was a 28.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,124 shares in the company, valued at $291,968. This trade represents a 21.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilltop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $31.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.13. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $35.66.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. Hilltop had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $411.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 41.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HTH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Hilltop from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilltop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

