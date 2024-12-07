Hilltop Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,885 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDVY. Financial Services Advisory Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.2% in the third quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 71,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.9% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $62.89 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.23 and a 200 day moving average of $57.94.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

