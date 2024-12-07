Hilltop Holdings Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIS. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $273.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $208.40 and a 1-year high of $280.63.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

