Holocene Advisors LP Acquires 263 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in HEICO during the second quarter valued at $52,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in HEICO in the second quarter worth $66,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

HEI stock opened at $263.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $263.13 and its 200 day moving average is $245.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $169.70 and a 1-year high of $283.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HEICO from $235.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $243.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.70.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total transaction of $66,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson bought 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $262.94 per share, with a total value of $190,631.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 929,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,529,992.96. This represents a 0.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,175 shares of company stock valued at $571,895 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

