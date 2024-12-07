Holocene Advisors LP Buys Shares of 27,366 Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,366 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,416,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,180,000 after buying an additional 36,923 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,027,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,713,000 after acquiring an additional 20,604 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,329,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,183,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 18.4% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 526,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 81,826 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MRCY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

In other Mercury Systems news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $59,247.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,334.40. This trade represents a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $38.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average of $34.89. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 0.78. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

