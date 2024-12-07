Holocene Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Holocene Advisors LP reduced its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,145 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Sprout Social worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 44,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at about $10,717,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 362.8% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 125,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 98,574 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 12.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. KeyCorp cut shares of Sprout Social from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Sprout Social Price Performance

Shares of SPT stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $68.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.54.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.94%. The company had revenue of $102.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $102.04 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

In related news, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $564,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,381.91. This represents a 72.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $42,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,017.78. This represents a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,765 shares of company stock worth $1,505,079 over the last 90 days. 10.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

