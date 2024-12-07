Holocene Advisors LP Has $1.13 Million Holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Holocene Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 63.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,807 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 4,965.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 52,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 51,687 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 367.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 452,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 356,029 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 22.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PENN shares. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

PENN Entertainment Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.08.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David A. Handler acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,309.50. The trade was a 3.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

