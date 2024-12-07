Holocene Advisors LP Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 682.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,092 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,695,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 2,128.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 107,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,880,000 after buying an additional 102,640 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Watsco in the third quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Watsco by 195.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 6.4% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.25.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $526.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $510.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.82. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $373.33 and a 12 month high of $571.41.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.51). Watsco had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 83.46%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

