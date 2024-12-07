Holocene Advisors LP Invests $1.80 Million in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ALLETE by 955.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,967,000 after purchasing an additional 812,548 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in ALLETE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,985,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in ALLETE by 6,668.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 239,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,941,000 after buying an additional 235,670 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in ALLETE during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,583,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 59.1% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 441,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,532,000 after acquiring an additional 164,064 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $64.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.47 and its 200 day moving average is $63.78. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.86 and a 52 week high of $65.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.81.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $407.20 million during the quarter. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on ALE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Sunday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

