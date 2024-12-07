Holocene Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 50,000 TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in TORM in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,077,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of TORM in the third quarter worth approximately $882,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of TORM in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TORM in the third quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TORM during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get TORM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of TORM from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded TORM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

TORM Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRMD opened at $19.63 on Friday. TORM plc has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $40.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

TORM Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.876 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. TORM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

TORM Profile

(Free Report)

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.