Holocene Advisors LP Sells 5,005 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Holocene Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of LCI Industries worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $438,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $529,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 7.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,575,000 after buying an additional 29,192 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 5,533.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1,289.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LCII opened at $118.00 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $96.18 and a 52-week high of $131.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.59 and a 200-day moving average of $112.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.88.

LCI Industries Increases Dividend

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $915.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.85 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 89.49%.

Insider Activity

In other LCI Industries news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,016,270. The trade was a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on LCII. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James started coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LCII

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.