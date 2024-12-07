Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Lessened by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 51,887 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,026,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,413,570,000 after acquiring an additional 92,112 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,684,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,479 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,786,449,000 after buying an additional 310,807 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,910,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,048,600,000 after buying an additional 42,305 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,978,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $822,458,000 after buying an additional 265,789 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.18.

Honeywell International stock opened at $226.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.38 and a 200-day moving average of $210.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.66 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.19%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

