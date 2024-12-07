Hong Kong Technology Venture (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Stock Price Down 9.6% – Time to Sell?

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY – Get Free Report) was down 9.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 590 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Hong Kong Technology Venture Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20.

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Profile

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ecommerce and technology businesses in Hong Kong. The company is involved in the online shopping mall operation, multimedia production, and other related services; and research and development, and provision of technology solutions as a service, such as digital retailing and retail store automation.

