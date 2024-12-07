Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $242.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $183.15 and a 52-week high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.