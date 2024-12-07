Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,350 Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,350 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Hingham Institution for Savings at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HIFS. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings in the third quarter valued at $61,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 419 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 950 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HIFS opened at $281.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $604.80 million, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.62. Hingham Institution for Savings has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $300.00.

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The savings and loans company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

