iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 29,686 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,662 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 29,686 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $36,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Walmart from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. DZ Bank downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $95.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $769.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.42 and its 200 day moving average is $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $96.18.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 934,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $74,215,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 610,843,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,610,048.28. The trade was a 0.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,300,460 shares of company stock worth $570,820,065 in the last three months. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

