Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.04, but opened at $10.80. Icahn Enterprises shares last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 169,583 shares trading hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -183.48%.
Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.
