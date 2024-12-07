Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.04, but opened at $10.80. Icahn Enterprises shares last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 169,583 shares trading hands.

Icahn Enterprises Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

Icahn Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -183.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the third quarter worth $164,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 6.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 10.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

