ICC Labs (CVE:ICC) Stock Price Down 5.8% – What’s Next?

ICC Labs Inc. (CVE:ICC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.62. 646,156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 799,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.
The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.62. The firm has a market cap of C$223.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.29.
ICC Labs Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis in Uruguay. It offers recreational cannabis, medicinal cannabis, cannabinoid extracts, and by-products for medicinal, recreational, and industrial use, as well as industrial hemp. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
