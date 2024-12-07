IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Purchased by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEXFree Report) by 844.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,111 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of IDEX worth $13,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 73.8% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 38.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in IDEX by 100.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IEX. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IDEX from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $248.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX stock opened at $229.71 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $189.51 and a one year high of $246.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96.

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $798.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.72%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

