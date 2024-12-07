IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 26,772 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,772 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 357,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after buying an additional 28,265 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $637,000. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PFFD opened at $20.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.17. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $21.08.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

