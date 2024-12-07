IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU opened at $126.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.80 and its 200 day moving average is $120.31. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.01. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 46.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 537,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.92 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,780,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,465,780.56. The trade was a 12.66 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

