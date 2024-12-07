IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,597 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 56.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,447 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 210,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 119.5% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.3% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,513,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,775,000 after buying an additional 165,997 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 904.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 40,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after buying an additional 36,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BTIG Research cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.87.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $158.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.39. The stock has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.02 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

