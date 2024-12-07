IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,894 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHB. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock opened at $94.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.61 and a 200 day moving average of $86.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.48. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $74.52 and a 12-month high of $95.24.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.