IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,779 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 975,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,614,000 after acquiring an additional 79,511 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 61.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 875,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,097,000 after acquiring an additional 333,208 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 864,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,473,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,922,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 83.4% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 654,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,129,000 after acquiring an additional 297,510 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of EDV opened at $76.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.61. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $83.97.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

