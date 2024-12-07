Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Holdings Lessened by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,815 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 321,910 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of Illumina worth $15,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 65.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 426 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 81.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Trading Up 0.8 %

Illumina stock opened at $141.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.66. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Daiwa America raised Illumina to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Illumina from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

