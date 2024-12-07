Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lessened its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,539 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 39,338 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $6,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 3.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,933,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,598,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,235 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 10,896.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 867,174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,135,000 after purchasing an additional 859,288 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,729,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,796,660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $258,817,000 after purchasing an additional 412,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,420,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,175,000 after buying an additional 341,689 shares in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Imperial Oil stock opened at $71.36 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $52.97 and a 1 year high of $80.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.4304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.38%.

Imperial Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.