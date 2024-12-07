Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $72.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independent Bank Group in a report on Saturday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Independent Bank Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Shares of IBTX opened at $67.19 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $36.47 and a 12 month high of $68.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.95. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.21). Independent Bank Group had a negative net margin of 43.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $255.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.53%.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 27,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the second quarter valued at $5,491,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

