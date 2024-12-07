Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Shares Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.63 and last traded at $29.52. Approximately 119,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 144,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.35.

Industria de Diseño Textil Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.50.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Industria de Diseño Textil Increases Dividend

About Industria de Diseño Textil

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2922 per share. This is an increase from Industria de Diseño Textil’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio is 58.16%.

(Get Free Report)

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.