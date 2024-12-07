InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Down 5% – Should You Sell?

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.42 and last traded at $18.43. 207,798 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,319,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

A number of analysts have commented on INMD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of InMode from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.51.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 751,537 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $16,241,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 24.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,610 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,643 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in InMode by 2.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,516 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in InMode by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 2nd quarter valued at $417,000. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

