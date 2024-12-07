Insider Buying: BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Purchases 185,716 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 185,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $1,498,728.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,448,770 shares in the company, valued at $471,681,573.90. The trade was a 0.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 94,924 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $757,493.52.
- On Monday, November 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 266,732 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $2,123,186.72.
- On Friday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 68,422 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $537,796.92.
- On Tuesday, November 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 92,376 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $702,057.60.
- On Wednesday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 94,406 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $738,254.92.
- On Monday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 22,616 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $177,083.28.
- On Thursday, November 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 40,719 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $313,943.49.
- On Tuesday, November 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 16,939 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $126,534.33.
- On Wednesday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 61,003 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $467,282.98.
- On Monday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 123,691 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $942,525.42.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BIGZ opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.46. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $8.25.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIGZ. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,076,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 594,776 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,192,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,928,000. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 15.0% during the second quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 2,739,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,810,000 after buying an additional 356,372 shares during the period.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
