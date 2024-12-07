Insider Buying: FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Insider Buys $110,400.00 in Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) insider Brian Gerson acquired 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.08 per share, with a total value of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,109 shares in the company, valued at $333,606.72. The trade was a 49.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FSK stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.24. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.25.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.58 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of FS KKR Capital

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 136.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.3% in the second quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 83.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Sharp Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $489,000. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 69,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at about $1,487,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.19.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

