Insider Selling: Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total transaction of $863,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,564 shares in the company, valued at $55,332,552.04. This represents a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.2 %

APO opened at $177.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.45 and a twelve month high of $178.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.77.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.463 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.05.

View Our Latest Report on Apollo Global Management

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.2% during the third quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.