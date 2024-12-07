Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CEO Sells $3,711,840.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Houston sold 132,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $3,711,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,458,647.92. This represents a 1.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Andrew Houston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 1st, Andrew Houston sold 351,306 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $8,824,806.72.
- On Thursday, September 26th, Andrew Houston sold 28,012 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $700,580.12.
- On Tuesday, September 24th, Andrew Houston sold 66,064 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,651,600.00.
- On Thursday, September 19th, Andrew Houston sold 3,493 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $87,325.00.
Dropbox Price Performance
NASDAQ DBX opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.63. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $33.43.
Institutional Trading of Dropbox
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dropbox
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dropbox
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.