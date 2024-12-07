Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CEO Sells $3,711,840.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBXGet Free Report) CEO Andrew Houston sold 132,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $3,711,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,458,647.92. This represents a 1.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew Houston also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, October 1st, Andrew Houston sold 351,306 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $8,824,806.72.
  • On Thursday, September 26th, Andrew Houston sold 28,012 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $700,580.12.
  • On Tuesday, September 24th, Andrew Houston sold 66,064 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,651,600.00.
  • On Thursday, September 19th, Andrew Houston sold 3,493 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $87,325.00.

Dropbox Price Performance

NASDAQ DBX opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.63. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $33.43.

Institutional Trading of Dropbox

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Dropbox by 15.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 944,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,007,000 after buying an additional 124,528 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dropbox by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,366,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,368,000 after purchasing an additional 25,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 120,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

