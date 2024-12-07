Insider Selling: Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CEO Sells 51,000 Shares of Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) CEO Sharon Mates sold 51,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $4,375,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,834,228.20. This represents a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $84.55 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.09.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,848,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,601,000 after buying an additional 130,351 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.2% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,470,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,485,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,873,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,858,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,017,000 after buying an additional 56,664 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,753,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,463,000 after buying an additional 155,655 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITCI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.23.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Featured Articles

