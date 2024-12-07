Insider Selling: Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) SVP Sells 255 Shares of Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) SVP Timothy T. Linderman sold 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $12,477.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,047.42. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Jack in the Box Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.82. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.84 and a twelve month high of $86.20.
Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.26%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 70.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 89,649 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 20.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Jack in the Box by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 43,086 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jack in the Box Company Profile
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
