Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Sells $407,750.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $407,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $361,500.00.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $16.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $803.01 million, a P/E ratio of 54.23 and a beta of 1.40. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $25.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PubMatic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic in the second quarter valued at $6,582,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PubMatic by 99.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 35,898 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in PubMatic by 28.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,142,000 after buying an additional 265,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 190.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 45,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at $839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

