Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Sells $407,750.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $407,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Rajeev K. Goel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 1st, Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $361,500.00.
PubMatic Price Performance
NASDAQ PUBM opened at $16.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $803.01 million, a P/E ratio of 54.23 and a beta of 1.40. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $25.36.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of PubMatic
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic in the second quarter valued at $6,582,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PubMatic by 99.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 35,898 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in PubMatic by 28.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,142,000 after buying an additional 265,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 190.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 45,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at $839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.
